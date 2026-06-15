FIFA is proposing that the opening match of its inaugural Under-15 football festival feature Israel against a team of Palestinian Arabs, according to a report by The New York Times.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the United States in September and is open to all 211 FIFA member associations, including Russia, which has been barred from FIFA competitions since February 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine.

According to the report, FIFA hopes to launch the festival with a match between the Israeli and Palestinian Arab Under-15 teams. The proposal follows FIFA President Gianni Infantino's unsuccessful effort at the organization's annual congress in Vancouver on April 30 to bring representatives of the Israeli and Palestinian Authority football associations together for a handshake and photograph.

During the congress, the Palestinian Football Association President, convicted terrorist Jibril Rajoub, and Israel Football Association Vice President Basim Sheikh Suliman addressed delegates separately. Infantino later invited both officials back to the stage, but no joint photo or handshake took place.

Referring to the upcoming youth competition, Infantino said, "We have a beautiful under-15 tournament coming up, where we will invite all 211 countries to participate, all the children of the world. Let's do it for that. Let's work together."

The report said FIFA's latest proposal is for the Israeli and Palestinian Under-15 national teams to face each other in the tournament's opening match.

An Israel Football Association spokesperson told The New York Times' Athletic that IFA President Moshe Zuares remains committed to using football "as an instrument to promote normalization and peace."

"Our hands are always extended for a better future for everyone. We hope to find a brave partner on the other side," the spokesperson said.

According to the report, the Palestinian Football Association did not respond to a request for comment on FIFA's proposal.

The Under-15 festival was approved by the FIFA Council in December. Matches will be played on smaller pitches with teams of seven to nine players and shorter match formats. This year's event is expected to feature boys' teams, while a second edition planned for 2027 is intended to include girls' teams.