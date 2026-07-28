ליברמן עלה למגרש בנוקדים ללא קרדיט

A memorial soccer tournament honoring fallen soldier Naveh Leshem, who was killed during the Swords of Iron war, was held in the community of Nokdim in Gush Etzion, drawing residents and public officials from across the region.

Among those taking part was Yisrael Beyteinu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, who joined players on the field throughout the tournament. Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal also participated, scoring a goal while playing barefoot.

The event was held in memory of Leshem, with participants gathering to honor his legacy through sport and community, paying tribute to his sacrifice during the war.