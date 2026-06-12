Iranian media report that the emerging agreement with the US includes a "ceasefire" agreement forcing Israel to cease strikes on the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, alongside the unfreezing of approximately $12 billion in Iranian funds.

According to reports in Iranian media, the final talks between the United States and Iran are expected to focus on economic issues and the nuclear program.

The discussions reportedly will not include Iran’s ballistic missile program but will focus on sanctions relief, nuclear matters, and economic measures related to the emerging memorandum of understanding.

The Mehr News Agency reported that the emerging US-Iran memorandum includes a US commitment to lift sanctions, withdraw American forces from the region surrounding Iran, and end the maritime blockade.

The report adds that the agreement also includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, lifting sanctions on Iranian oil exports, and releasing frozen Iranian funds.

Sources cited by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar newspaper, associated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, claimed that Lebanon is included as one of the clauses in the emerging US-Iran agreement. According to the report, the understandings include a full ceasefire in Lebanon as part of a broader arrangement under negotiation.

Against the backdrop of reports on progress in US-Iran talks, media outlets report that US planes carrying security equipment for the Vice President are en route to American bases in the region. This preparation is reportedly intended to enable arrival in the country where the emerging agreement may be signed, if and when talks are completed and final approval is given by all involved parties.

Al-Akhbar reported that Iran received a final response from the United States confirming that Lebanon will be an integral part of the emerging regional agreement.

According to the report, the breakthrough reportedly took place in Doha with mediation by the Qatari Prime Minister and participation of senior representatives from Tehran and Washington. The agreement is said to stipulate a complete end to the state of war in the region, not merely a temporary ceasefire. According to the reported plan, the agreement includes a total halt to all military actions in Lebanon, a defined timetable for rapid Israeli withdrawal, cessation of demolition and excavation activities, and the release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office issued a statement on Thursday evening commenting on the impending Iran nuclear deal.

"President Trump spoke this evening with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) currently taking shape with Iran to enter into negotiations," the statement said.

"Although Israel is not a party to the memorandum of understanding, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for President Trump’s commitment that the final agreement concluded at the end of negotiations will include the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production, and the cessation of Iran’s support for its regional terror proxies," the statement added.