IDF soldiers on Saturday identified a Hezbollah drone in the area of Tebnit in southern Lebanon.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force conducted searches in the area and identified a Hezbollah terrorist cell that had been operating drones and taking cover near the Security Zone and IDF soldiers.

Shortly after, the IDF struck the terrorists in order to remove the threat posed to the IDF soldiers operating nearby.

"The terrorists' actions constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings," the IDF said in a statement, promising, "The IDF will continue to operate to remove threats to IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians."

Last month, an explosive drone detonated near a Givati Brigade Combat Team tank in the Kfar Tebnit area of southern Lebanon. Shrapnel from the explosion injured four soldiers, who were airlifted to receive medical treatment at a hospital.

Several minutes later, an additional drone exploded on the evacuation vehicle. As a result, another soldier was injured. He, too, was evacuated by helicopter.

During the incident, a total of five soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment.

In a second incident, a suspicious target, either a drone or an anti-tank missile, struck a 52nd Battalion tank that was operating under the command of the Givati Brigade Combat Team in Kfar Tebnit, killing four IDF soldiers.