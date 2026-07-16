IDF forces operating in the village of Rab El Thalathine in the security zone in southern Lebanon located a body tied to a stretcher during engineering work being carried out by the IDF and the Defense Ministry near the border.

The body was found in a minefield opposite the Israeli community of Misgav Am and was transferred to Israel for examination and identification. The IDF is investigating the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the deceased.

Defense officials currently believe the body is most likely not Israeli, but that of a Hezbollah terrorist.

Meanwhile, troops from the Golani Brigade Combat Team, operating under the 36th Division, recently located Hezbollah weapons depots during operations in the security zone in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the depots contained launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles, and additional weapons intended for use in attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The forces destroyed the depots and all of the weapons found there as part of ongoing operations to remove threats in the area.

The IDF said it will continue "to act to eliminate any threat to its forces and will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm the citizens of the State of Israel."