MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, who chairs the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, on Thursday turned to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding the prevention of what he called the "exclusion of the haredi residents of Judea and Samaria."

In his statement, he called for a revision of item B on the agenda - a proposal for the establishment of "temporary sites in the rural settlements of Judea and Samaria," which, according to him, makes no mention of the Haredi population in the area.

Goldknopf noted that out of roughly half a million residents in Judea and Samaria, about 200,000 are haredi, representing almost half of the population. He also noted that Modi’in Illit and Beitar Illit are the largest urban centers in the region.

"How is it possible that precisely the haredi population centers in Judea and Samaria never receive the budgets, development, and benefits that go to the other settlements?" he wrote.

He added, "There is a very strong feeling among the public that this exclusion is not accidental, and its purpose is to deny support and benefits to a particular community."

Goldknopf emphasized that the haredi community is fully engaged in the development of settlements despite high density and severe housing shortages, and that it is "entitled to every benefit and assistance by law, not as a favor."

In his appeal, he requested that Netanyahu review the item before its approval tomorrow, and ensure that every program, benefit, or establishment of centers in the area includes the haredi authorities and residents in an equitable manner.