Over Friday night and throughout Saturday morning, IDF soldiers, the ISA, and Israel Border Police forces conducted extensive counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria, apprehending more than 70 wanted suspects.

All of the suspects were transferred to the security forces for further processing.

In the Samaria Regional Brigade, IDF soldiers and the ISA completed a brigade-level operation in the area of Tal, where the terrorist who executed Friday’s shooting attack resided. During the operation, IDF soldiers apprehended 11 wanted suspects and questioned approximately 80 additional suspects in the area.

In the Menashe Regional Brigade, as part of a large-scale brigade operation, the forces searched more than 300 locations and apprehended terrorists affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization, as well as terrorists involved in advancing explosive device attacks.

In the Binyamin Regional Brigade, as part of a brigade-level operation conducted at multiple locations, IDF soldiers apprehended approximately 20 wanted suspects at several locations, including suspects involved in advancing terror attacks, Molotov cocktail attacks, and arms trafficking. In addition, approximately 50 additional suspects were questioned in the area.

In the Ephraim Regional Brigade, IDF soldiers apprehended 15 wanted suspects, including Hamas affiliates, individuals who incited terrorism, and suspects involved in advancing terror activity. IDF soldiers also apprehended a terrorist who intended to execute a terror attack, as well as a wanted Hamas affiliate, during an operation in the Tulkarm area.

In the Etzion and Judea Regional Brigades, the forces apprehended 16 wanted suspects suspected of incitement of terrorism, terrorists affiliated with Hamas, and arms traffickers. The forces also located and confiscated hunting weapons.