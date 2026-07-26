During Sunday's Cabinet meeting on the recent terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria, several ministers called for a tougher response to terrorism and changes to the rules of engagement. Defense Minister Israel Katz presented an overview of the IDF's ongoing operations in the area.

Katz said, "We have carried out operations in the refugee camps, and we will probably have to conduct more. The IDF is operating on the ground, sweeping through the area, making arrests, and acting decisively."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said, "We must change the rules of engagement."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir added, "We must return to targeted killings, change the rules of engagement, and allow IDF soldiers to open fire in incidents like these."

Deputy Defense Establishment Comptroller Brig. Gen. Yogev Bar Sheshet addressed the operational challenges, saying, "There is difficulty in incidents where terrorists and civilians are mixed together. During such confrontations, soldiers do not always know who is a terrorist and who is a civilian."

Economy Minister Nir Barkat responded, "It is possible to distinguish between them. First fire warning shots into the air, and then at their legs."

Minister Ze'ev Elkin said, "There must be a harsher response," while Deputy Minister Almog Cohen added, "A disproportionate response is required."

Minister Amichai Chikli said, "The commander of the Central Command must change the rules of engagement."

Ben Gvir reiterated his position, saying, "Just two days ago they again asked the court to remove me from office because I said it is better for a thousand terrorists to die than for a single hair on the head of a Border Police officer to be harmed. That should also be the IDF's policy."