The IDF reported that a report was received regarding a shooting in the Susya area, and that the details are under review.

Shortly afterwards, it became clear that a violent confrontation had developed between Israeli civilians and Palestinian Arabs in the area, during which both sides hurled rocks.

"This was not a shooting incident," the IDF stressed.

Subsequently, a terrorist stole the weapon of one of the civilians, and shots were fired into the air. In addition, one Israeli civilian was injured as a result of the rock-hurling and was evacuated to receive medical treatment.

IDF soldiers began pursuing the terrorist and set up roadblocks in the area.

An inquiry into the incident found that terrorists attacked an IDF soldier who was on leave and stole his weapon.

A short while later, IDF soldiers located and recovered the weapon. The soldiers are continuing to pursue the terrorist.

Magen David Adom said the victim, a man in his 20s, was brought to medical teams conscious and suffering from a head injury. Paramedics provided initial treatment before evacuating him in moderate condition to Soroka Medical Center.

Following the conclusion of Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath), Mount Hebron Council head Eliram Azulay said, "I stand here, near the community of Susya. A serious incident occurred here in which an IDF soldier on leave, who was staying at a farm near Susya over Shabbat, went out to graze livestock near the farm. During the grazing, several terrorists attacked him, threw rocks at him, wounded him in the head, and stole his military-issued weapon."

"The soldier was evacuated to the hospital in moderate condition. After searches by large IDF forces, the weapon was recovered. Terrorism against the residents of Judea and Samaria is reaching a very dangerous new stage. Terrorists are trying to intimidate us and drive us away from here. We will add life and expand the settlement in the region.

"I commend the IDF and call for a large-scale operation against terrorism, enforcement against illegal construction, and stronger governance and presence throughout the area to ensure the security of our residents."