The Jerusalem Faction (Hapeleg Hayerushalmi) announced Thursday that starting at 5:00 p.m., a series of protests and road blockages will take place in central Israel.

The protests follow the arrest of yeshiva students and their transfer to military prison. The exact locations of the expected blockages were not released to the public.

In a statement from the "Committee to Save the Torah World," it was noted that the protest is against the "hunt against Torah students" and the continued detention of the yeshiva students.

"The authorities’ dictatorial attempt to break the spirit of the demonstrators will not deter us from fighting against the persecution of Torah learners in the Land of Israel," the statement read.

Seventeen draft evaders were arrested after being detained during a demonstration near the home of the Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Justice Noam Sohlberg, and transferred to the military police and military prison.

After the arrests, the Jerusalem Faction issued a sharp statement, claiming the police "crossed another red line" and called on supporters to engage in a "determined and uncompromising struggle."

On Wednesday, faction members rioted for several hours at multiple locations and clashed with police. Police expect additional road blockages today in other areas, prompting heightened preparedness to handle and disperse demonstrators quickly.