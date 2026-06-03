Haredi protesters rioted this evening (Wednesday) outside the home of the Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Justice Noam Sohlberg, in protest against the arrest of draft dodgers and the High Court of Justice ruling on the matter.

They attempted to break into the house, and when they failed, they broke several windows and also smashed the windows of the judge’s vehicle.

Police were not present at the scene at the time of the incident, but the local rapid-response teams from the community of Alon Shvut and Har Etzion Yeshiva were dispatched to the location.

The protesters fled the scene on buses, and after a pursuit, police managed to stop one bus carrying some of the rioters.

The Courts Administration issued a strong response to the unrest: “The judiciary views with great severity the violent demonstration near the home of the Deputy President of the Supreme Court. This is a serious and unacceptable incident that crosses the boundaries of legitimate protest in an attempt to harm the sense of security of judicial office holders and their families.

"The judiciary will not hesitate to take all measures at its disposal, in cooperation with law enforcement and security authorities, to ensure the safety and security of judges. Attempts to pressure, intimidate, or deter judges will not affect the fulfillment of their duties. Israel’s judges will continue to carry out their work professionally, independently, and without fear, in accordance with the law and their obligation to the public."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the violence and called to "bring the rioters to justice."

MK Yevgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) responded to the riot, saying: “Anyone who breaks windows at the home of a Supreme Court justice because of a discussion about the draft evasion law is not defending the world of Torah - he is attacking the rule of law and the State of Israel. While soldiers are risking their lives in Gaza, in the north, and on all fronts, there are those who think they deserve both an exemption from service and a license for violence in the streets. This is not protest. This is dangerous political thuggery."

Two days earlier, dozens of Haredi extremists broke into the Beit Shemesh police station after messages were circulated claiming that a Haredi draft evader was being held there.

The rioters set bushes in the area on fire, threw stones, and later attempted to block Route 38.

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90