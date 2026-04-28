Protesters from the Jerusalem Faction broke into the yard of Brig. Gen. Yuval Yamin, head of the Military Police, on Tuesday evening in protest of the arrest of draft evaders.

Police forces were called to the scene and began clashing with the protesters, making arrests.

The IDF stated: “A short time ago, a report was received regarding a deliberate break-in to the home of the head of the Military Police, Brig. Gen. Yuval Yamin, while his family was inside. Security forces were dispatched to the scene and are working to locate the suspects."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir condemned the incident. “I strongly condemn this attack. Harm to members of the security forces and their families constitutes the crossing of a dangerous red line.

I fully back the head of the Military Police in the dedicated fulfillment of his duties. This is a serious incident, and decisive action is required by all law enforcement and security authorities in order to bring those involved to justice," Zamir said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added, "I strongly condemn the violent attack against the head of the Military Police."

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz condemned the Haredi protesters, “There is nothing Jewish about the violent protest by a handful of extremist haredim this evening in Ashkelon. This is the crossing of a red line, and if we do not wake up now, blood will be spilled here."

"The Israel Police must act firmly against the rioters, and I also call on the leaders of the haredi public and the rabbis-do not stand by; the responsibility is yours. Service in the IDF is not only a legal obligation of every citizen in the State of Israel-it is a Jewish right," Gantz said.