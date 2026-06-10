A day after 12 Hesder yeshiva deans published a letter stating that their students would not serve in the Armored Corps if women were to be integrated into it, the IDF published an official response and clarified the current situation regarding the pilot program.

The IDF noted that "after two and a half years of intense, multi-front, and unprecedented war, during which operational missions increased significantly and the load on the reserve system grew, there is a need for all quality personnel. The IDF needs every combat soldier, male and female,"

The military further stated that "as the military of the people, the IDF sees an importance in integrating the entire population, with a great effort to maintain their lifestyles and needs, in a manner that does not hurt one population at the expense of another."

The IDF stressed that the Supreme Court did not order the recruitment of women into the Armored Corps, but rather directed that the planned pilot on the subject be carried out.

According to the IDF, "As its name suggests, a pilot is an initial trial to examine further steps." It was further noted that the pilot will be conducted in line with the "Joint Service Order," while meeting all operational and professional standards and in accordance with operational demands.

The official statement emphasized that "not one option being examined in the pilot would have men and women serving together in the same framework." The IDF added that the pilot has yet to be presented to the Chief of Staff, and the matter is expected to be discussed in the future.

The IDF further stated that in recent months, senior IDF officials have been in constant contact with the Hesder yeshiva deans, their representatives, and other figures in the religious Zionist community regarding the matter.

The IDF concluded that it "appreciates and cherishes the contributions of all servicemen and women, including the Hesder yeshiva servicemen, for the defensive effort on all fronts.

In their letter, published on Tuesday, the rabbis expressed deep pain and anger over what they described as a weak response by the State of Israel and the IDF, which did not oppose the Supreme Court of Israel's ruling requiring the integration of female soldiers into the Armored Corps.

The rabbis emphasized that the sanctity of the military is the foundation of the IDF’s spirit and its success in defeating the enemy on the battlefield. They stated that placing female soldiers inside tanks together with male soldiers harms operational capability both spiritually and practically.

They declared that service in the Armored Corps under this format is prohibited under Jewish law, and therefore, they are instructing their students not to enlist in the corps anymore.

The rabbis clarified that their students will continue to enlist in other combat units and stressed that the IDF must find suitable combat frameworks and solutions that comply with halakha for yeshiva students.