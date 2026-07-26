Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has appealed to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, calling on him to reconsider and revoke the dismissal of a reservist soldier who was removed from service hours after sharing a video expressing support for the Religious Zionism Party.

In his letter, Smotrich acknowledged that political expressions by soldiers in uniform violate IDF regulations and are inappropriate. However, he sharply criticized the severity of the punishment, arguing that it reflects a policy of selective enforcement.

The minister claimed that while soldiers and political candidates from the opposition have used IDF uniforms in political campaigns and protests against the government without facing disciplinary action, supporters of the Religious Zionism Party are subjected to immediate dismissal. According to Smotrich, such selective enforcement is what politicizes the military.

"There is no dispute that political involvement and expressions of partisan support by soldiers in uniform are inappropriate and contrary to IDF regulations," Smotrich wrote. "However, it is abundantly clear that the punishment imposed on this soldier-complete dismissal from service-is entirely disproportionate to the offense. We are witnessing a reality in which social media is filled with overtly political videos by combat soldiers, and even Knesset candidates, filming themselves in uniform while serving in the reserves for personal and political promotion."

He added, "For months, opponents of the government and candidates from left-wing opposition parties have been using the IDF as part of a campaign against the government. They give interviews in uniform, film videos, and post photographs in uniform as part of a clearly political campaign, yet the IDF and its Spokesperson's Unit remain silent. Suddenly, when a soldier does something similar in support of the government and the Religious Zionism movement, the IDF and its spokesperson awaken, condemn the act, and dismiss him. Under no circumstances can we accept a policy of selective enforcement. There must be one standard for everyone. A situation in which there is a perception of politically selective enforcement is unacceptable. This is not how you keep politics out of the IDF-this is how you bring politics into the IDF through the front door of the senior command."

Smotrich concluded by urging the Chief of Staff to intervene personally, review the case, rescind what he described as a disproportionate punishment, and reinstate the reservist to active service.

"Alternatively," he wrote, "you should order the immediate dismissal of everyone who has disseminated political messages while wearing an IDF uniform. We have a duty to preserve the IDF as the army of the people and to act fairly and equally toward all those who risk their lives for the security of Israel."