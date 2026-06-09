The Roshei Yeshiva of 12 prominent Hesder yeshivas published a joint statement declaring that they will forbid their students from enlisting in the Armored Corps.

The move was taken following the IDF’s decision to advance a pilot program for integrating female combat soldiers into tank crews, which is expected to begin with the November draft.

In their letter, the rabbis expressed deep pain and anger over what they described as a weak response by the State of Israel and the IDF, which did not oppose the Supreme Court of Israel ruling requiring the integration of female soldiers into the Armored Corps.

The rabbis emphasized that the sanctity of the military is the foundation of the IDF’s spirit and its success in defeating the enemy on the battlefield. They stated that placing female soldiers inside tanks together with male soldiers harms operational capability both spiritually and practically.

They declared that service in the Armored Corps under this format is prohibited under Jewish law, and therefore, they are instructing their students not to enlist in the corps anymore.

The rabbis clarified that their students will continue to enlist in other combat units and stressed that the IDF must find suitable combat frameworks and solutions that comply with halakha for yeshiva students.