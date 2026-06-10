US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee hinted at the upcoming US strikes on Iran following President Donald Trump's announcement that the attacks on the Islamic Republic would resume in response to Iran's refusal to reach a deal to end the conflict and the downing of an American Apache helicopter.

"Things may get a bit spicy in the neighborhood soon," Huckabee tweeted in response to a report on Trump's statement.

Speaking at the White House today (Wednesday), Trump stated: "We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today."

"And we'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal - but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid Presidents," he said.

In an earlier statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned that Iran will need to "pay the price" for dragging out negotiations on a nuclear deal that would end the war.

The US Army launched three waves of strikes on targets in Iran on Tuesday night in response to Monday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets.