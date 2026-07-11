US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has confirmed that Israeli intelligence passed US President Donald Trump information on a concrete assassination plan that Tehran police attempted to carry out.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME! Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!"

Also on Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei promised to avenge his father's death by killing a list of leaders, among them Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier this week, after The Wall Street Journal reported that Israeli intelligence had uncovered a fresh plot against the American leader, Trump discounted the notion of a brand-new conspiracy. Instead, he underscored that Tehran’s desire to eliminate him has been an ongoing baseline for years.

"No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no," Trump noted. "I’ve been No. 1 [on Iran’s kill list] for a long time, and it’s the way life is, you know."

He added, "I hope you’ll miss me."