US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee participated on Thursday in a memorial event at Moshav HaYogev, located in northern Israel west of Afula, in memory of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, as part of the "My Tree in Israel" initiative. A memorial tree was dedicated to the family members during the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Yarden Bibas and his sister, Ofri. Ambassador Huckabee expressed his deepest condolences to Yarden for the tragedy that befell his family, saying that the entire world had prayed for their safety. He added that the atrocities of October 7 and everything the State of Israel endured must never be forgotten.

The kidnapping of the Bibas family - mother Shiri, four-year-old Ariel, and nine-month-old infant Kfir - from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz became one of the most heartbreaking images of the October 7 Hamas attacks. The haunting footage of a terrified Shiri clutching her two young, red-headed boys in a blanket as terrorists dragged them into Gaza shocked the global conscience. As the youngest hostage taken during the attack, baby Kfir, along with his brother Ariel, quickly emerged as international symbols of the innocent civilians targeted in the massacre and the agonizing plight of the hostages.

Another poignant moment occurred during Thursday’s ceremony, when Avi Harush, father of fallen soldier Reef Harush, showed the ambassador and his wife the tree planted in memory of his son - a commando soldier who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip in April 2024. Harush shared photos, spoke about his visits to the site, and said he feels his son is "at peace."

During the visit, Huckabee toured an olive oil press at the moshav, where he was shown the production process. He noted that he buys many bottles of Israeli olive oil each year to give as personal holiday gifts to friends.

While on the tour, Huckabee updated the plaque on the olive tree he had previously adopted, changing his title from "Governor Huckabee" to "Ambassador Huckabee," and adopted an additional tree in honor of his daughter, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The "My Tree in Israel" initiative connects supporters of Israel worldwide with local farmers through the adoption of olive trees, grapevines, or shares in whiskey casks, with the goal of strengthening Israel's agricultural sector and local economy.