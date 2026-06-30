US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Monday that there is “not a chance" the historic US-Israel relationship will split apart.

“When I hear people say, ‘is it possible America and Israel will split apart and no longer enjoy this extraordinary partnership,’ I say, ‘no, you’ve got to understand, we are not that stupid. I hope we’re never going to be that stupid. It’s like an incredible marriage between Israel and the United States. When people asked me are we going to break up, I say, not a chance, because neither country can afford the alimony if we ever broke up. That’s why we will be partners for as long as there is."

Huckabee made the remarks Monday evening in addressing a special Israeli-American Council (IAC) America 250 celebration hosted by American Israeli businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison in Israel. Also attending the event were Businesswoman and Philanthropist Dr. Miriam Adelson; Israeli entrepreneur and philanthropist Yakir Gabay, who is a member of the Gaza Board of Peace; IAC CEO Elan S. Carr; and other dignitaries.

Huckabee said the historic US-Israel relationship was built on shared Judeo-Christian values, with the Founding Fathers inspired by the Jewish People and the Ten Commandments in drafting the Declaration of Independence - and more Americans should appreciate that.

“As I celebrate America, I celebrate the heritage that as an American I have thanks to the Jewish foundation upon which the United States was born and which it has thrived. If the United States ever forgets its heritage, and forgets the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, we will not be the great nation we have become, and we will fall."

“In celebrating the birthday of the United States here in Israel, IAC is celebrating 250 years of American philosemitism," said IAC’s CEO and former U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Elan S. Carr. “The U.S.-Israel relationship has been forged through mutual interests and common threats, but more importantly, it is born out of a deeply shared spiritual DNA that weaves the destiny of these two great powers together. Happy Birthday America!"

Arison, who also spoke at the event, said: “As an American Israeli, I was happy to host the IAC to strengthen the ties between the United States and Israel. Our role, as Jews around the globe, is to bring light to the world, and that light can only be brought through peace and unity."

Prior to the event, the IAC held a gathering of philanthropists in partnership with the Ruderman Family Foundation. Philanthropists from Israel and the U.S. came together for a strategic discussion on strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and deepening ties between Israeli society and the American-Jewish community.