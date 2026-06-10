US President Donald Trump issued a statement at the White House this evening (Wednesday) saying that the US will continue to attack Iran following the downing of the American combat helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today," Trump stated.

"And we'll see what happens with the deal. We were really close to a deal - but they keep tapping us along. They keep playing us for suckers because you know what? They dealt with some very stupid Presidents," he said.

"We want a deal that's meaningful, we want a deal that works," Trump reiterated, contrasting the deal he seeks with the JCPOA that the Obama Administration signed, which he stated gave Iran a "path to a nuclear weapon."

President Trump warned earlier today that Iran will need to "pay the price" for dragging out negotiations on a nuclear deal that would end the war.

"Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore - They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!"

He added, "They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!"

At the same time, the President told Fox News that he is getting close to ordering strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges, saying the regime is "tapping the US along" in the negotiations.

Asked about a possible response to the Iranian missile fire against US bases in the region, Trump said he "may keep going."

"They had a chance to sign a deal and survive," the President said.