US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will declare “total victory" over Iran in about two weeks.

The President made the comments at a telerally supporting Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and it's as simple as that. They cannot have, the destruction is so powerful, they cannot have a nuclear weapon. And Lindsey has been fighting with me all the way, all the way for that," Trump said.

“We've been a very tough team, and I think we are winning that battle, but you're really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory. It'll be a total victory. It'll happen very soon. And oil prices will come tumbling down," he added.

Earlier, Trump said that he does not believe Israel will return to war with Iran.

Sky News’ US correspondent James Matthews asked the US president, “If Netanyahu goes back to war with Iran, will you be with him?"

The President replied, "I don't think it'll happen. It's all working out very well. Iran is doing what they have to do; I don’t think that's going to happen, ok?"

Trump earlier on Monday ordered Israel and Iran to cease firing at each other, after Iran grossly violated the ceasefire late Sunday night by firing missiles towards northern Israel, and Israel retaliated by striking targets in Iran.

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting,'" Trump wrote on social media.

A senior Israeli official later said that at the request of Trump, Israel would be halting its retaliatory strikes on Iran. According to the official, the Israeli government feels that the latest round of conflict with Iran is concluded.

However, he said that the strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon will continue in the coming days "at full force." He also clarified that Israel will continue to attack the Dahieh district if the attacks on Israeli communities and citizens continue.

Trump told Channel 12 News that he cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a conversation over the past day that a broader conflict with Iran could leave Israel facing Tehran without American backing.

The President stated that he told Netanyahu to be careful about further military action, warning that Israel could soon find itself confronting Iran on its own if the situation escalated.