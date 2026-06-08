US President Donald Trump said he cautioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a conversation over the past day that a broader conflict with Iran could leave Israel facing Tehran without American backing.

Speaking to Channel 12, Trump said he told Netanyahu to be careful about further military action, warning that Israel could soon find itself confronting Iran on its own if the situation escalated.

According to Trump, he urged Netanyahu during a phone call Sunday night not to respond to Iran’s missile attack. He said the conversation ended without a clear decision from the Israeli leader.

Trump said that after the call, Netanyahu consulted with Israel’s security leadership and later informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that he had decided to carry out a strike in Iran.

The President stated that Israel informed the United States only at a very late stage, when aircraft were already en route. He added that he was able to reduce the scope of the planned operation.

Trump also said that five regional countries involved in mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran had asked him to pressure Netanyahu to halt the strikes and advance a diplomatic agreement.

He further claimed that Iranian officials contacted the United States on Monday morning and said they would not carry out additional attacks against Israel. According to Trump, they requested that Washington persuade Israel to stop its operations.

“I called Bibi and got him to stop," Trump remarked to Channel 12.

Trump stressed that he still believes a deal with Iran is achievable and said he remains convinced that Tehran is interested in reaching an agreement. He added that he believes such an agreement would be beneficial.

Earlier Monday, Trump publicly called on both Israel and Iran to stop firing at each other and said both sides were seeking an immediate ceasefire. He also said he was very close to reaching a final agreement with Iran and expressed concern that continued military exchanges could undermine those efforts.

On Sunday night, Trump said he intended to call Netanyahu and urge him not to retaliate against Iran’s missile attack, arguing that further strikes would only prolong the conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Command announced Monday that its military operation against Israel had concluded. However, it warned that any further Israeli action in southern Lebanon or Beirut’s Dahieh district could trigger a stronger Iranian response.

The Iranian statement said its missile strikes were carried out in response to Israeli operations in southern Lebanon and the Dahieh area of Beirut. The command declared the operation finished but warned that additional Israeli actions could lead to harsher measures.

Israel struck a Hezbollah command center in Beirut’s Dahieh suburb on Sunday following repeated rocket fire from Lebanon, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The military said the site was used by Hezbollah operatives to plan attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.