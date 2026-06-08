US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered Israel and Iran to cease firing at each other, after Iran grossly violated the ceasefire late Sunday night.

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting,'" Trump wrote on social media.

On Sunday night, Trump called on Israel not to strike Iran in response to the missiles it fired towards northern Israel.

Speaking to Barak Ravid of Channel 12 News, Trump said, "I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back."

He added, "The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years."

Trump also claimed that the US is "very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now."

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he stressed.