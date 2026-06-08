Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi on Sunday night issued an urgent appeal to haredi-run radio stations to broadcast in northern Israel to the haredi public, due to the tense security situation.

According to him, the haredi public is not receiving sufficient alerts and Home Front Command instructions.

"As far as I am concerned, you have approval to do so," Karhi added. He explained that large parts of the haredi public do not have internet, television, or radio, and therefore are not receiving alerts and instructions in real time.

"This public does not receive advance alerts, does not receive Home Front Command guidance as required by law, and sometimes does not even receive regular alerts," he said. "This is a danger to life."

Karhi also noted that he issued an order under Section 13A of the Communications Law, but said the order was frozen by the Attorney General’s Office and the Supreme Court.

In his appeal, Karhi asked the stations to act despite the legal freeze and gave them public backing. At the same time, he sharply attacked the legal authorities, saying, "The Attorney General’s Office and the Supreme Court, in reckless cooperation with the Home Front Command, illegally froze the order I issued."

"They take powers for themselves unlawfully, and then seek to establish commissions of inquiry when, G-d forbid, something happens. It is a shame and disgrace."