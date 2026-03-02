A tweet by commentator Barak Seri from this past Saturday, where he presented Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi in a fighter pilot uniform in a relatively convincing AI-generated photo, was taken very seriously by an Iranian account, which presented to its followers the person who allegedly led the airstrike on Iran, Walla! reported.

The original image was posted as a funny joke following the strike in Iran and in response to the dismissive comment made by the minister against Israeli Air Force pilots, said during the period of protests against the judicial overhaul. The shared tweet - which was exposed by Yinon Magal - included a caption in Persian: "Hero of 80 million Iranians."

Magal added to the tweet: "Wonderful. Barak Seri tweeted today a photo of Minister Karhi in a pilot uniform to mock him, as if he's currently attacking Iran and not 'our good boys, who are of course on the right side'... So it turns out there is an Iranian exile somewhere who takes Seri seriously."