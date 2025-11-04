The Knesset plenum approved Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi’s proposed Communications Law in its first reading overnight Tuesday.

The bill passed with 54 votes in favor and 47 opposed. It will now be transferred to the Knesset House Committee for preparation ahead of its second and third readings.

Following the vote, Minister Karhi stated: “The reform that has just passed is a historic revolution of freedom of opinion and consumer choice. After years of determined struggle, and despite opposition from the Attorney General and those seeking to control the marketplace of ideas, the power now returns to the people.”

He added: “The law is expected to bring about a more competitive, diverse, and transparent market, eliminating bureaucratic interference in content and business models, and giving a platform to all viewpoints in Israeli society. This is a victory for the consumer-more channels, more opinions, less money.”

The legislation outlines sweeping reforms in the regulation of Israeli broadcasting. It proposes the creation of a single regulatory authority to replace both the Cable and Satellite Broadcasting Council and the Second Authority for Television and Radio. This new body would oversee the provision of audio-visual content across all platforms, monitor competition, and prevent harmful market practices. The bill also seeks to shift from a licensing model to a registration-only requirement and reduce regulatory burdens on content providers.

The law’s approval came as part of an agreement with the haredi factions, under which the Knesset earlier approved, in its first reading, a bill expanding the authority of rabbinical courts.

The proposal, submitted by MKs Moshe Gafni, Yisrael Eichler, and Yaakov Asher of United Torah Judaism, along with MK Yinon Azoulay of Shas, passed with 63 votes in favor and 43 against. It will now return to the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee for further deliberation.

The bill seeks to formally establish the authority of rabbinical courts to serve as arbitrators - provided both parties agree - in civil matters that fall under arbitration laws and can be adjudicated in accordance with halakha.

The explanatory notes clarify: “The purpose of this bill is to legally establish the authority of rabbinical courts to act as arbitrators, with the parties’ consent, in civil disputes that may be subject to arbitration, thereby allowing parties who wish to do so to resolve their civil disputes according to Torah law in rabbinical courts.”