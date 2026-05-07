Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi sharply criticized the attorney general and the Home Front Command on Wednesday following a Supreme Court order to halt broadcasts by haredi radio stations in northern Israel.

“If a haredi family does not hear the siren, the blood will be on your hands," Karhi warned during an interview with Kol Hai.

Karhi, who oversees the Lag Ba'Omer events at Mount Meron, described this year’s gathering as being marked by “a mixture of sadness and joy."

The minister said that despite tens of millions of shekels invested in infrastructure and preparations at the site, security directives ultimately led to a sweeping last-minute cancellation.

“Tens of millions were invested there, with infrastructure and everything that was required," Karhi said.

He also stressed the importance of setting a personal example during the security situation surrounding Meron. “No one in the State of Israel received permission from me, no matter who they are," he said, adding that he himself refrained from visiting the tomb site in order not to exploit his status.

Karhi said police acted sensitively toward those who arrived despite the restrictions, noting that for some worshippers “emotion overcame judgment."

Addressing the suspension of haredi radio broadcasts, Karhi accused the Home Front Command of yielding to political and legal pressure.

“They were subjected to tremendous pressure from the attorney general’s office, which is apparently pained that the haredi public receives anything," he charged.

He also questioned what he described as contradictory messaging from authorities, saying that while strict warnings were issued regarding Meron, officials were simultaneously claiming that “everything is fine" concerning the radio broadcast issue.

Karhi announced that he intends to invoke his authority under Section 13 of the law to sign orders allowing the broadcasts to continue despite opposition from the State Attorney’s Office.