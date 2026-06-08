US President Donald Trump told the Financial Times in an interview on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will ultimately have to accept a deal with Iran.

The interview was held before Trump and Netanyahu held a telephone call in the wake of Iran’s launching of missiles towards Israel.

The President told the British newspaper that Netanyahu will have "no choice" but to accept a US deal with Iran because "I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn't call the shots."

Trump stated that the Iranian missile strikes on Israel will not impact negotiations and that "the deal is going on."

On Sunday evening, Iran launched several barrages consisting of 10 missiles targeting areas in northern Israel, the Sharon region, and Samaria. Air defense systems intercepted all incoming missiles, though sirens echoed across dozens of cities and towns.

Speaking to Channel 12 News’ Barak Ravid following the Iranian barrages, Trump said , “I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back."

He added, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years."

Trump further said, “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now."

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he stressed.