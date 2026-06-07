US President Donald Trump on Sunday called on Israel not to strike Iran in response to the missiles it fired towards northern Israel.

Speaking to Barak Ravid of Channel 12 News, Trump said, “I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back."

He added, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years."

Trump further said, “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now."

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he stressed.

Trump’s comments came after Iran launched ten missiles at Israel in three barrages. The IDF reported that all missiles were intercepted.

At the same time, the Home Front Command announced a significant tightening of guidelines across the country. The entire country will move to a stricter orange policy, and as part of the new guidelines, classes will be canceled throughout the country.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced that, in accordance with the instructions of the Home Front Command, no classes or matriculation exams will be held tomorrow anywhere in Israel, and all educational institutions will remain closed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a limited security consultation on Sunday evening with Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior defense officials following the Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district and a series of threats issued by senior Iranian figures in its aftermath.