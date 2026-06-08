Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday night with US President Donald Trump following the Iranian missile attack and deliberations within Israel regarding a potential response.

The phone call between the two leaders concluded just after midnight, following which Netanyahu held a security consultation.

Concurrently, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum.

During the meeting, Zamir clarified that the IDF has finalized its operational preparations and stands ready for subsequent actions.

"The IDF will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given," the Chief of Staff stated. Military officials emphasized that all operational blueprints are finalized and forces remain on high alert following Iran's breach of the ceasefire.

Earlier in the evening, Iran launched several barrages consisting of 10 missiles targeting areas in northern Israel, the Sharon region, and Samaria. Air defense systems intercepted all incoming missiles, though sirens echoed across dozens of cities and towns.

Two individuals were injured while rushing to bomb shelters, and falling interception debris sparked several fires.

Prior to his conversation with Netanyahu, Trump urged both sides to avoid further escalation.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Trump said , “I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back."

He added, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years."

Trump further said, “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now."

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he stressed.