ירי הטילים בשמי פרדס חנה TPS

Video: Missiles flying over Pardes Hana

Sirens sounded across northern Israel on Sunday evening after Iran violated the ceasefire and launched three missile barrages at Israel.

In the three barrages, Iran launched ten missiles at the Jewish state.

The IDF reported that so far, all missiles have been intercepted.

Following the sirens in northern Israel, MDA teams administered medical care to two individuals who were injured on their way to a shelter.

שיגורים מעל יוקנעם אבי אדרי/TPS

Video: Launches over Yokne'am

US President Trump reacted to the attack, telling Fox News: "What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles, that's enough. Get back to the table and make a deal."

At the same time, the Home Front Command announced a significant tightening of guidelines across the country. The entire country will move to a stricter orange policy, and as part of the new guidelines, classes will be canceled throughout the country.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced that, in accordance with the instructions of the Home Front Command, no classes or matriculation exams will be held tomorrow anywhere in Israel, and all educational institutions will remain closed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a limited security consultation on Sunday evening with Defense Minister Israel Katz and senior defense officials following the Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district and a series of threats issued by senior Iranian figures in its aftermath.

The meeting came amid heightened regional tensions, as Iran warned of retaliation for the strike. At the same time, the U.S. military released footage showing a significant deployment of forces across the Middle East, stating that American troops in the region remain “alert and ready."

A senior Israeli security official said that while Israel is taking Iran’s threats seriously, current assessments indicate that the likelihood of an immediate Iranian attack remains low.

“We are prepared for every scenario, which is why the discussion with the Prime Minister was held," the official said. “We do not know whether Iran will act on its threats. Our assessment is that it will not, but if it does, it will face a powerful response."

Following a situational assessment by the Israel Defense Forces, the Home Front Command announced that its defensive guidelines remain unchanged and will stay in effect until Monday at 8:00 p.m. Authorities stressed that there are currently no new instructions for the public, although any developments will be communicated immediately.

Israeli officials believe that Tehran may, for now, choose to limit its response to rhetoric and threats, despite repeated warnings that Israel will pay a price for the strike and face what Iranian leaders have described as a “forceful response."

Several senior Iranian officials issued direct warnings on social media following the events in Beirut. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, wrote on X that “a painful response" would be delivered in retaliation for the attack on Dahieh, adding: “Watch the skies of the occupied territories tonight."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also escalated the rhetoric, accusing Israel of aggression and claiming that the United States had enabled the strike. In a tweet, Ghalibaf declared that U.S. and Israeli bases and assets in the region had become “legitimate targets," adding that Iranian forces “are ready and vigilant."