Adv. Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and Vice President & General Counsel of Republicans Overseas Inc, on Sunday rejected reports that US President Donald Trump ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate for the Iranian missile launches towards Israeli territory.

Zell told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that this is merely part of Trump’s strategy meant to outmaneuver Iran.

"The reports that Trump told Netanyahu not to retaliate are a deliberate deception - part of Trump's classic strategy to keep the other side off balance," he said.

“Israel responded against Hezbollah, and rightly so. Israel will not succumb to terrorist blackmail from Iran. Netanyahu will pass the test, and President Trump will continue to outmaneuver the Iranian leadership. The time has come to finish the job," added Zell.

Iran on Sunday evening launched several barrages consisting of 10 missiles targeting areas in northern Israel, the Sharon region, and Samaria. Air defense systems intercepted all incoming missiles, though sirens echoed across dozens of cities and towns.

Speaking to Channel 12 News’ Barak Ravid following the Iranian barrages, Trump said , “I am going to call Netanyahu right now and tell him not to strike back."

He added, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years."

Trump further said, “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now."

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," he stressed.

Netanyahu and Trump later spoke on the phone . The phone call between the two leaders concluded just after midnight, following which Netanyahu held a security consultation.

Concurrently, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment with the General Staff Forum.

During the meeting, Zamir clarified that the IDF has finalized its operational preparations and stands ready for subsequent actions.

"The IDF will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given," the Chief of Staff stated. Military officials emphasized that all operational blueprints are finalized and forces remain on high alert following Iran's breach of the ceasefire.