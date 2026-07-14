Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to visit the United States in the coming days and is expected to arrive in Washington early next week, according to reports published by several Israeli media outlets on Tuesday evening.

The reports follow an announcement by the Prime Minister's Office two weeks ago Friday, which stated that Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump on the occasion of America's 250th Independence Day, and that the two leaders agreed to meet in the US in the near future.

Earlier on Tuesday, Axios reported that Trump told Netanyahu during a phone call on Thursday that Israel should begin redeploying its forces from Syria and encouraged him to do the same in Lebanon.

A US official told the news website that Trump told Netanyahu that the Israeli military presence in Syrian territory was creating tensions and could lead to escalation. The official quoted Trump as saying, "They don't want you there. You should redeploy," adding that the same message applied to Lebanon.

The Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu raised the need for security zones along Israel's borders during the conversation.

On Monday, Trump was asked about his relationship with Netanyahu during an appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show and described it as “very good".

“I get along with Netanyahu; sometimes I disagree with him, and I tell him that," said the President, who rejected claims that he had distanced himself from Netanyahu.

“I didn’t throw Bibi under the bus. He’s doing a great job. Without the two of us, there wouldn’t be an Israel," Trump stated.