American defense officials have initiated a significant movement of personnel, combat aircraft, and specialized medical teams to the Middle East, enhancing strategic flexibility for President Donald Trump as the administration evaluates expanding military action against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, over the past week, elite special-operations units left domestic installations for deployments across the region. Air Force fighter squadrons have positioned at regional bases, while heavy bomber units stationed in both the United States and Great Britain were placed on elevated readiness.

Simultaneously, said WSJ, over 150 medical specialists were dispatched to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, the principal overseas facility handling combat casualties.

The military posture shift follows the deaths of three American service members during an Iranian-backed strike in Jordan, as well as a fourth fatality in Iraq resulting from an explosive drone.

Military analysts noted that staging resources does not automatically guarantee a major offensive.

In response to queries regarding force movements, the Pentagon deferred to Central Command, which cited operational security in declining to elaborate on specifics. A White House statement reiterated that President Trump “always has all options at his disposal".

The report came as US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that US forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets, marking the twelfth night in a row of such strikes.

"The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," it said.

Prior to the official announcement, explosions were reported in several areas across Iran, including in Bandar Mahshahr and Sirik.

The US strikes came shortly after US President Donald Trump said that Iran wants to make a deal with Washington, but is not yet ready for one.

"They're getting hit so hard, and they want to make a deal - but I say they're not ready to make a deal because every time they make a deal they want to change it and everything. They're not ready," Trump told a rally in Marietta, Georgia, on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the Georgia rally, Trump threatened a further escalation against Iran, warning that the US would begin blowing up Iranian bridges and power plants if Iran does not cease its attacks on international shipping.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located next to, or in, the Capital City of Tehran. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."