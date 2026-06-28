Captain David Hazutt, 21, from Ashkelon, a platoon commander in Battalion 12 of the Golani Brigade, was killed in combat in southern Lebanon.

Another IDF soldier was lightly wounded in the incident in which Captain Hazutt was killed. The wounded soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

According to details of the incident, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a force from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit entered a building in the village of Deir Siriane, located within Israel's security zone in southern Lebanon, about five kilometers from the border opposite the Ramim Ridge, to conduct a search.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a terrorist who had been hiding in the building's stairwell waited for the troops and opened fire at close range. Capt. Hazutt was killed in the attack, and another soldier sustained light injuries.

Following the encounter, the terrorist managed to flee the scene. In response, the IDF carried out airstrikes against Hezbollah infrastructure in the village of Deir Siriane.

The defense establishment said the manhunt for the terrorist is continuing, and IDF forces remain active in the area.

Last week, seven soldiers who were killed in fighting in Lebanon were laid to rest. Lt. Col. Dor Ben Shimon, commander of Battalion 52, was killed alongside three of his soldiers when their tank exploded: Staff Sgt. Naveh Havshush, Staff Sgt. Liav Kabavia, and Staff Sgt. Yoav Klein. Sgt. Maj. (res.) Alexander Filin, 29, was killed in an explosive device blast in the village of a-Taybeh. Sgt. Maj. Nir Ben Ari, 21, was killed in a Hezbollah rocket and explosive drone attack, and Sgt. Maj. (res.) Basel Sweid, 32, was killed when a military fuel truck overturned.

Thirty-eight IDF soldiers have been killed since the fighting resumed in the north about three months ago with the launch of Operation Rising Lion, including 24 after a ceasefire was declared. Since the start of the war, 963 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 473 who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip and 85 who were killed in fighting in southern Lebanon.