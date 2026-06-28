Thousands of mourners attended the funeral Sunday evening of Capt. David Hazutt, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in southern Lebanon. The funeral was held at the military cemetery in Ashkelon.

Galit, David's mother, eulogized her son: "A few weeks ago you were home, and I told you, 'You're cannon fodder with all these drones.' You said to me, 'Mom, only those who are there can understand. And if it's written that I have to go, you'll pick up the pieces of your life like a strong woman and continue living.' Davidi, Dad didn't get to say Kaddish for you, but he will welcome you with open arms."

Ron, David's girlfriend, bid him farewell: "I always knew that if anything ever happened to you, it would only be because of how deeply you cared. Who will call me 'my wife'? Who will sneak away from base and take a taxi just to sleep beside me for one night, then leave again at five in the morning? Who will shower me with love? Who will go along with all my nonsense? I wish you really had become my husband and the father of my children. I will love you forever."

Lt. Col. Naor Amihai, deputy commander of the Golani Brigade, said: "David was a courageous fighter and a revered commander. He possessed exceptional interpersonal skills and was a natural leader. Your soldiers speak of a commander who led by personal example and gave them the confidence that they always had someone they could rely on."

Earlier in the day, David's aunt, Moran Feiertag, also paid tribute to him in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

"He was a blond boy with a captivating smile, a young man who embodied values of respect, generosity, and compassion. He always made sure to notice everyone and ensure that no one was lacking anything."

Although David lost his father at the age of 16, he insisted on serving in a combat unit.

"His mother fought with every fiber of her being to keep him from serving in a combat role, but he fought for it because he wanted it so badly. He graduated with honors from a pre-military academy and knew that he wanted nothing but Golani. He completed the squad commanders' course, but that wasn't enough for him, so he went on to officers' training."

His aunt added, "Our hero is now the hero of the entire State of Israel. That's exactly what he is. He is all of our hero today. He did it proudly, with his head held high, and he was never afraid for a single moment."

This evening, the IDF announced that the terrorist who killed David was eliminated after extensive searches in the area.