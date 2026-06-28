The IDF announced on Sunday that an investigation into the tank tragedy in southern Lebanon, which claimed the lives of the commander of the 52nd Battalion and three of his soldiers, found that an explosive drone struck their tank.

"The incident is under review. The information was sent to the families," an IDF Spokesperson statement read.

From the early stages after the tragedy, the IDF estimated that Hezbollah conducted a combined attack that included firing anti-tank missiles and launching an explosive drone at the tank.

The incident occurred as the 36th Division operated on the Ali Tahr ridge, south of Nabatieh. After anti-tank fire, a drone, apparently armed with an anti-tank munition, managed to penetrate the tank through its rear corridor and explode inside.

The explosion claimed the lives of 52nd Battalion Commander LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon and his subordinates, Staff Sergeant Yoav Klein, Staff Sergeant Liav Kababia, and Staff Sergeant Nave Habshoosh.

The IDF stated the Armored Corps is focusing its investigation on how the drone managed to penetrate the tank.