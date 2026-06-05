Haredim riot in Jerusalem Israel Police spokesperson

Hundreds of haredi demonstrators protested Friday evening outside the Lev HaBira police station in Jerusalem, rallying against the arrest of haredim who rioted outside Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg’s home earlier this week.

The rioters attempted to approach the police station but were forcefully pushed back by officers, before dispersing after about an hour.

Another protest was recorded in Beit Shemesh, where rioters hurled rocks and objects at police officers, who deployed crowd-control measures to disperse them.

The protests follow the demonstration by haredim on Wednesday evening outside the home of the Deputy President of the Supreme Court, Justice Noam Sohlberg, in protest against the arrest of draft dodgers and the Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

The rioters attempted to break into the house, and when they failed, they broke several windows and also smashed the windows of the judge’s vehicle.

Police were not present at the scene at the time of the incident, but the local rapid-response teams from the community of Alon Shvut and Har Etzion Yeshiva were dispatched to the location.

The protesters fled the scene on buses, and after a pursuit, police managed to stop one bus carrying some of the rioters, arresting 62 people who were brought before a judge.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)