Israeli authorities have expanded efforts to counter alleged Iranian attempts to recruit Israelis as intelligence assets, including enlisting prominent rabbis to warn their communities against cooperating with Iranian operatives, according to a report by The New York Times.

Rabbi Yigal Cohen, a member of Israel's Chief Rabbinical Council with a large social media following, released a widely circulated video urging Israelis not to respond to recruitment attempts.

"Heaven forbid, there are those who cooperate with them," Rabbi Cohen said, adding that security officials had asked him to deliver the warning. He cautioned that anyone contacted by Iranian agents should avoid any cooperation, saying such actions could lead to imprisonment and severe personal consequences.

Iranian intelligence agents have been attempting to recruit Israelis primarily through online platforms, offering payment for seemingly simple assignments before requesting more sensitive activities.

Police said prosecutors have filed indictments in more than 60 cases involving soldiers and civilians from a wide range of backgrounds, including both Jewish and Arab Israelis, as well as religious and secular citizens.

"A number of suspects have been exposed for spying for the enemy," police investigator Amichai Panetta said in a statement cited by The New York Times. "Some of them carried out their deeds during wartime and helped the enemy realize its plans on Israeli soil."

Among the recent cases is a US citizen studying at a haredi yeshiva in Jerusalem who was arrested on June 9. According to the indictment, he is accused of maintaining contact with an Iranian intelligence agent and photographing sensitive sites in exchange for payment.

Israeli police said Iran intensified its recruitment efforts following the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 and increased them further after Israel's first offensive against Iran in June 2025.

Authorities say recruiters typically approach potential recruits through Telegram, initially offering money in exchange for photographs or videos before seeking intelligence on strategic sites and infrastructure.

Recent prosecutions have included a soldier sentenced to five years in prison after sending footage of missile interceptions to an Iranian agent during the June 2025 conflict. Other cases involve current and former soldiers, immigrants from the former Soviet Union, and members of the haredi community.

Prominent haredi commentator Israel Cohen also participated in the awareness campaign by broadcasting warnings and connecting security officials with rabbis and other community leaders.

Another case involved a 22-year-old Haifa resident accused of manufacturing explosives as part of an alleged Iranian-directed plot to assassinate a senior Israeli political figure. Authorities said he also photographed Haifa Port and missile impact sites at the direction of his handlers.

Israeli authorities have also charged a reserve soldier with allegedly providing information on Iron Dome battery locations, air bases, and operating procedures to an Iranian contact.

Another indictment alleges that two Israeli Air Force technicians maintained contact with an Iranian agent for about a year and were charged with aiding the enemy.

One of the more unusual cases involves Meir Nahum, a 24-year-old computer science student from Beitar Illit, who is accused of posing as an officer in the IDF's Unit 8200 while communicating with an Iranian handler. According to prosecutors, he used artificial intelligence tools to create forged military documents and, together with his brother, supplied false information in exchange for digital currency payments totaling approximately 100,000 shekels.

Police investigator Roi Gavrieli said the brothers' motivation was financial. Their attorney, Ariel Atari, acknowledged they had contact with an Iranian agent but argued they had provided false information rather than harming Israel.

The brothers are scheduled to appear in court for another hearing on Sunday.