The 62 suspects arrested for allegedly attempting to break into the home of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg in Alon Shvut on Wednesday night will be brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court for a hearing on the police request to extend their detention.

The rioters shattered windows and caused damage around the home, as well as to the Sohlberg family's car.

After the riot, the rioters boarded a hired bus and attempted to leave. A large force of police arrived at the scene, stopped the bus, and detained dozens of demonstrators.

Meira, the judge's wife, who was with him in the house as it was attacked by the horde, spoke to the press a short time after the riot.

"I have no other land, I am not going anywhere, even if my land is burning now. We will continue on the right path," she stated.

She added furiously, "Jews can't do this to each other. We are children of Holocaust survivors. This is how Jews hurt each other? How could this be? It's a pogrom. What is this, Kristallnacht?"

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90

credit: חיים גולדברג, פלאש 90