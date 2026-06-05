Hundreds of people are attending the funeral this afternoon (Friday) of Captain Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, 21, from Mishmar HaShiv'a, who was killed yesterday by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon.

He will be buried at the “Ganei Esther" military cemetery in Rishon LeZion.

Shahar, the younger brother of the late Captain Lemberg, eulogized him earlier on Kan Reshet Bet.

“Eitan was someone who always went above and beyond and insisted on giving 100 percent, even when he didn’t have to," Shahar said of his brother, who served as an armored corps officer in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade.

“It was important to him to contribute. Even in his yearbook, they wrote about him that he would be the Chief of Staff in the future because of how much he cared. He was someone who loved the country and loved people."

He also spoke about his brother’s military service: “He didn’t tell us a lot, but he experienced a lot. On October 7, he finished his tank commander course, and from then on he was in combat. He said: ‘As long as I’m making a difference, I’ll be there. If I’m needed here - I’ll be here. If I need to be in Lebanon, then I’m here, and if I need to be in the south - I’m in the south.’"

Shahar described the person his brother was: “An amazing brother and an amazing partner. We were a very close family - Friday night meals, dinners, and Saturday breakfasts. Always. The last time he came home from the army, he immediately sent a message beforehand; he always wanted us to do something together. He cared so much, and it was very important to him."