The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication this evening (Thursday) that Captain Eitan Shmuel Lemberg, aged 21, from Mishmar HaShiv'a, an officer in the armored corps of the 75th Battalion, 7th Brigade, fell in combat after an anti-tank missile strike in Lebanon.

Lemberg served as an armored corps officer in the 75th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade (“Sa’ar from Golan" Formation). An official notification of his death was delivered to his family by military representatives.

Details of the incident indicate that it occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. during an operational activity north of the Litani River. A terrorist fired an anti-tank missile at a tank belonging to forces from the Golani Brigade combat team operating in southern Lebanon.

As a result of the anti-tank missile strike against the armored vehicle, Lemberg was killed. Immediately following the serious incident, IDF forces launched a broad response operation in the area.

The military struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area from which the missile was launched, using airstrikes and artillery fire.