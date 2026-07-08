A 15-year investigation has officially determined the burial place of Private Yaakov Zrihan, who fell while partaking in a convoy as part of Operation Harel during Israel's War of Independence.

According to the investigation's findings, Zrihan was buried in a mass grave in the Harel Brigade's cemetery in Kibbutz Kiryat Anavim, along with other IDF soldiers who fell during the operation.

The IDF stated that "Private Yaakov Zrihan fell in a supply convoy to the besieged Jerusalem during Operation Harel in 1948, and his place of burial was unknown. After an intense investigation led by the IDF Casualties Department's Missing Persons Branch, which took 15 years, his place of burial was located.

Pvt. Yaakov Zrihan IDF Spokesperson

Yaakov made aliyah from Casablanca, Morocco, in December 1947 through the Habonim movement on the Haportzim illegal immigration ship. Upon his arrival, he was assigned to the "Hasna" training at Kibbutz Ramat Hakovesh, which was intended to move to Kibbutz Bror Chayil. Later, on April 12th, 1948, he enlisted in the Transportation Service and was assigned as an operational driver in the "Etzioni" brigade. During Operation Harel, he participated in a convoy to Jerusalem on April 20th, 1948, which consisted of approximately 300 vehicles, including armored ones. During the trip, he was killed in a battle that broke out in the Shaar Haguy area, together with 13 other convoy members. On April 22nd, he was buried in the Kiryat Anavim Cemetery.

The latest discovery was made possible after many years of extensive efforts to determine Zrihan's fate. In 2024, a special investigative team was established and carried out a wide range of activities, including locating and analyzing historical documents, interviewing witnesses, conducting complex soil analyses, and performing archaeological surveys in the area. Cross-referencing the findings ultimately led investigators to determine the location of his burial in the Harel Brigade military cemetery.

Members of the family, including Zrihan's sisters, were officially informed Tuesday evening that the investigation had concluded and that the mystery surrounding his burial place had been solved. The update was delivered by the Head of the IDF Personnel Directorate's Casualties Division, Brig.-Gen. Edna Eliya.

In the coming weeks, 78 years after his death, a state military ceremony will be held at the military cemetery in Kibbutz Kiryat Anavim, where a memorial marker bearing his name will be added to his grave.

Brig.-Gen. Edna Eliya commented on the completion of the investigation, saying, "Following a comprehensive investigation, today we were able to bring an emotional sense of closure. We informed the family of Yaakov Zrihan, of blessed memory, of the investigation's findings and the location of their loved one, who fell in battle 78 years ago. It is a privilege for us to continue acting out of a deep moral commitment to bring comfort and to accompany bereaved families."

Yvonne Cohen, Zrihan's sister, described her feelings after receiving the news: "For me, finding my brother's burial place means everything. I will call my sons so that, for the first time, they will be able to recite Kaddish at his grave."