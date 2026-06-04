Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday praised the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Lebanese government as a significant achievement.

"Members of the opposition need to apologize and acknowledge the major achievement so far in Lebanon," he said, stressing that this is an achievement "both on the ground and on the diplomatic level."

Katz credited the unprecedented talks between the two governments to "the bold and correct decisions led by the political echelon headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the strength of the IDF’s activity in Lebanon led by the senior command echelon, and the courage and heroism of IDF commanders and soldiers in regular and reserve service who fought and are fighting with determination for the security of the residents of the north, while paying heavy and painful prices, and the resilience of the residents of the north, our wonderful brothers, under complex and difficult conditions in order to allow the IDF to carry out its missions."

Katz also noted that Wednesday's "declaration of principles between Israel and the Lebanese government in Washington," which took place with US mediation and commitment "is an expression of the reality we have created in Lebanon so far."

This declaration, he said, "includes an unequivocal declaration of the goal of disarming Hezbollah throughout Lebanon and condemnation of Iran’s involvement in Lebanon and the region; a ceasefire conditioned on the prior removal of Hezbollah terrorists from the entire area south of the Litani, and the creation of a demilitarized zone while the IDF continues at this stage its fire and its activity on the ground."

It also includes "the IDF remaining in the security zone in Lebanon up to the yellow line, including the Beaufort area and without the return of the population, together with the continued thwarting of terrorist infrastructure on the ground; and freedom of action for Israel, with American backing, to strike in Beirut in response to fire at communities and Israeli territory."

"This is a reality that may, depending on developments on the ground and our continued uncompromising insistence on the State of Israel's interests, lead to a diplomatic peace agreement with the State of Lebanon, and above all to achieving real and permanent security for the residents of the north for the first time in 50 years. Everything of course depends on the determination and navigational ability of the political echelon and on the IDF’s ability to verify matters - we do not rely on any other party," he added.

"While opposition figures babbled and attacked without understanding the new security reality in the region after October 7, and the new policy of protecting borders and communities being led by the government and the IDF, with the IDF separating between jihadist forces and Israeli communities and the Israeli border in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza through security zones - we acted. We promised security to the residents of the north. That is what we did, and that is what we will do," Katz concluded.