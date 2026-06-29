During a press briefing on Monday, Arutz Sheva-Israel National News asked Defense Minister Israel Katz about his position on integrating women into the IDF amid the recent controversy over the issue.

In his response, he revealed that he had given the Chief of Staff a clear directive: do everything possible to avoid conflict with the religious public on the matter.

Katz said that he had spoken with rabbis and expressed his appreciation for the religious Zionist community. "I sat with the rabbis. I am full of appreciation. I am aware of the contribution, the sacrifice, and the many fallen," he stated.

The Defense Minister clarified that he supports female service in the IDF and national service. "I am for female service. I am also for national service, but it's important to know that 50% of religious Zionist girls enlist [in the IDF]," he noted.

That being said, Katz stressed that, as far as he is concerned, there is a clear line that cannot be crossed. "By all means, we have to do everything to prevent a collision with the values of a public that makes such an enormous contribution," he stated.

According to Katz, the objective is to find solutions that will enable the continued integration of women without harming religious servicemembers.

At the conclusion of his remarks on the matter, the Defense Minister also revealed the directive he had given to the IDF Chief of Staff. Katz said that he instructed him to continue incorporating women into the IDF, but to do so while avoiding any clash with the religious community and the servicemembers' values.