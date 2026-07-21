Exclusive: The uproar surrounding the arrest of hilltop activist Tal Yinon Derdik, who is on a hunger strike after being issued an administrative demarcation order, has reached the office of the Minister of Defense.

Arutz Sheva-Israel National News has learned that Minister of Defense Israel Katz held a discussion on Monday about the increase in administrative measures being taken against Judea and Samaria residents, due to multiple complaints he has received.

During the discussion, Katz said that when he abolished administrative arrests, he aimed to pass the handling of suspected crimes to the regular track of investigation and criminal procedure, and to remove the stain from an entire community. "This is the correct policy, and I stand by it clearly even today," he stated.

Katz added in the closed discussion that "there was no intention to replace this measure with the blanket use of the Central Command Chief's other administrative powers without a trial or orderly process, barring isolated outlying cases. Recently, this balance was disturbed."

Katz later mentioned Derdik's arrest, saying the case "goes beyond reasonable limits and must be handled appropriately by adjusting the order itself." He further stressed that if Derdik committed crimes, he should face criminal process as any Israeli citizen would.

Associates of the Defense Minister told Arutz Sheva that Katz is planning on holding a comprehensive discussion to examine what is happening in the Central Command area, to determine a clear policy on the matter.

According to the associates, the policy, on the one hand, will seek to enable the police and judicial system to handle violence and vigilanteism, while on the other hand, preventing disproportionate harm to residents and suspects by refusing their basic rights.