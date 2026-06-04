US President Donald Trump has privately told aides that he would consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if Tehran kills American troops, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

Those same officials insisted that the current ceasefire remains intact despite recent violent skirmishes, including on Tuesday night when the US Army conducted strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, with Iran responding by launching missiles and drones toward Kuwait.

According to The Wall Street Journal report, Trump’s reluctance to reignite the war suggests he might be willing to withstand smaller flare-ups for weeks, and even months, to avoid a broader regional conflict.

Trump on Wednesday commented on the talks with Iran and speculated that a deal could be reached within days.

“I hear the negotiations with Iran are going very well. If a deal happens with Iran it could be done over the weekend," Trump told reporters, adding that Iran is “close" to signing the papers.

Trump stated he wants Iran’s enriched uranium transferred into US hands and expects that to happen in the near future.

Asked whether the ceasefire with Iran is still on, in the wake of the Iranian attack on Kuwait overnight, the President replied, “There’s a reason for everything, and we hit them pretty hard", while also acknowledging that “anything can happen when you are dealing with Iran."

On Tuesday, Trump once again denied reports that the US and Iran had stopped holding talks on a potential deal on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stressed that the talks have been ongoing as recently as Tuesday, but also added that it is time for Iran to make a deal.

“Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous," wrote Trump.

He added, “The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!’"