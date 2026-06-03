Explosions were heard early Wednesday morning on Iran’s Qeshm Island, the Mehr news agency reported.

Later, the Kuwaiti military announced that the country’s air defense systems were activated following attacks involving hostile missiles and drones, adding that it was working to intercept those threats.

Sirens and explosions were also heard across Bahrain following a missile attack.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) eventually claimed responsibility for the drone and missile attacks in Kuwait, asserting they were a response to a US attack on Qeshm Island.

Commenting on the incident, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated, “US forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East, June 2."

It added, “Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets. Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahrain air defense forces."

“Moments earlier," the statement continued, “US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces shot down three one-way attack drones launched by Iran toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters. American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island."

The statement stressed that no US personnel were harmed, adding, “CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire."