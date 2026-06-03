US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again denied reports that the US and Iran had stopped holding talks on a potential deal on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stressed that the talks have been ongoing as recently as Tuesday, but also added that it is time for Iran to make a deal.

“Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous," wrote Trump.

He added, “The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, ‘It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!’" he added.

On Monday, Iranian media reported that the Islamic Republic had suspended indirect negotiations with the United States, citing Israel's expanding military operations in Lebanon.

Trump later insisted that talks with Iran are ongoing, writing on Truth Social, “Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The President also commented on the matter in an interview with ABC News, saying he thinks he will have an agreement with Iran to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz "over the next week."

"There was a little glitch today, but I turned that one around very quickly, as you probably noticed earlier," Trump said, adding that the so-called glitch was the Iranians being upset about Israel's attacks on Lebanon.

"So, I spoke with Hezbollah, and I said no shooting, and I talked to Bibi, and said, no shooting, and they both stopped shooting each other," the President stated.

He added that a peace agreement with Iran could be "even better than a military victory."