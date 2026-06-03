At the MedEx conference in New Jersey, Dr. Jonathan Fish, a pediatric hematologist-oncologist from West Hempstead currently practicing at Cohen Children's Medical Center, spoke about his family's aliyah journey and his plans to relocate to Israel within the next few years.

Fish said he and his family are "fairly committed" to making aliyah, with a tentative timeline of two to three years. He noted that the process has already become personal for his family, as one of his daughters is currently making aliyah and another is expected to do so after attending seminary in Israel this coming year.

Raised in what he described as a strongly Zionist home and educational environment, Fish said he is proud to see his daughters putting those values into practice. "They were raised in a very Zionist home and Zionist school, and this is implementing what they were taught," he said.

Addressing concerns that many physicians may have about relocating, Fish emphasized that moving to Israel does not mean abandoning years of professional experience. While adapting to a new healthcare system and learning a new language present challenges, he said those are skills that can be acquired. "Your medical knowledge is your medical knowledge, your experience is your experience," he explained.

During the conference, Fish learned that pediatric hematology-oncology is among the medical specialties most sought after in Israel, something he said reassured him about future employment opportunities. He also highlighted Israel's need for thousands of doctors and said the opportunity to contribute to the country's healthcare system is a significant part of his motivation for making aliyah.

Fish noted that support for aliyah is widespread among his family and community, with many relatives either already in the process of moving to Israel or planning to begin the process soon.

He encouraged other professionals considering aliyah to view the move not only as a practical career decision but also as an opportunity to serve the people of Israel. "I see this as a great opportunity to take the skills that you've gained and learned and put into practice to really help the people of Israel," Fish said. "Bring the skills you have to the land of Israel."

MedEx is part of a broader national program led by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of the Negev, the Galilee and National Resilience and the Nefesh B'Nefesh organization in cooperation with the Jewish Agency.